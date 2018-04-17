Ramp-metering signals at the Interstate 5 entrances near Mercer Street are scheduled to go live during rush hour Tuesday. We'd like to hear about your commuting experience navigating through the new system.

Beginning Tuesday, drivers leaving Mercer Street will pass through another set of lights before merging onto Interstate 5 as part of the state’s plan to regulate the flow of traffic on the heavily used highway.

Ramp-metering signals that the Washington State Department of Transportation has been testing are scheduled to go live during rush hour Tuesday at the northbound and southbound freeway entrances.

Traffic Lab is interested in how the new system affected your commute.

Learn more about Traffic Lab » Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company, Sabey Corp., Seattle Children’s hospital and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

Share your experience in the comments below, or contact reporter Michelle Baruchman at mbaruchman@seattletimes.com or 206-652-6588. You can also tweet us at @STtrafficlab.

Include details about where you were traveling from and toward, your clarity on how to use the meters, the amount of time you spent in traffic compared to a previous average day and movement of vehicles on side streets and I-5.

We may publish your story as part of Traffic Lab’s ongoing coverage of commuting.