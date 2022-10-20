Interstate 5 lane closures in Everett have been canceled this weekend because of rain in the forecast, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Contractors planned to replace dozens of worn road panels in two northbound lanes, a job that typically causes a few miles of congestion. But wet weather would increase the time new concrete needs to cure, making it inefficient for the project to occur this weekend, WSDOT spokesperson Amy Moreno said.

Several other previously announced transportation repairs and detours are still happening, including overnight reductions to northbound I-5 lanes near Seneca Street, a five-day Sound Transit blockage starting Saturday between Rainier Beach Station and Tukwila, overnight welding early Saturday at the Fremont Bridge in Seattle and a full weekend closure of westbound Highway 520 across Lake Washington.

In addition, long-term lane rebuilding has been underway this week on Interstate 90 between Snoqualmie Pass and Easton, causing daytime delays that lasted as long as three hours Thursday afternoon.