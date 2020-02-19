Seattle police urged commuters heading downtown on Wednesday morning to avoid Second Avenue and Union Street, where a protest is blocking the street in front of Chase Bank in the Russell Investment Building.

Police said all southbound lanes of traffic were blocked on Second Avenue.

Demonstration on 2nd Ave at Union St blocking all SB lanes. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/EIk7BNH45I — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) February 19, 2020

According to 350 Seattle: Climate Justice, 130 people planned to protest Chase Bank over its investment in fossil fuels.

The group said protesters planned to bring tepees and tripods with people locked in the top.

Climate groups have staged previous protests in downtown Seattle.