After a relatively smooth opening day Monday, transportation officials warned the public to brace for gridlock midweek, as the Seattle area reacts to the permanent closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

Thousands of drivers followed transportation agencies’ advice Monday morning to leave an hour early — which mainly led to traffic snarls starting an hour sooner, and ending one hour sooner. State ferries reported fewer vehicles and walk-on riders than usual, while Sound Transit reported no surges on either Sounder commuter trains or Link light rail, unlike past highway shutdowns.

Second Avenue entering Seattle was relatively empty. All these clues suggest people took a three-day weekend or telecommuted.

“By 6:15 a.m. the travel times in more corridors were up to 20 minutes longer than they would normally be, which is a lot,” said Morgan Balogh, regional traffic engineer for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). But then between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., delays subsided to only 5 or 10 minutes worse than usual in most spots, Balogh said.

Despite that pattern, the traffic-control center in Shoreline tweeted that by 8:30 a.m., the Renton-to-Bellevue drive on I-405 took 53 minutes instead of the average 35 minutes. Likewise, the West Seattle Bridge jammed at 6:30 a.m. without its viaduct exit, and started to subside by 8 a.m.

Monday was the first regular workday since the Friday night closure of the viaduct. The tunnel replacing the viaduct won’t open for another three weeks.

Typically, commutes adjust dramatically on day one of a major Seattle highway shutdown, then revert to old patterns midweek. Delays of an hour can suddenly appear in rainy-day crashes, spilled oil or cargoes, or a transit vehicle malfunction.

As for Monday afternoon, city engineers are keeping watch over usual hot spots where drivers leave downtown, said Matt Beaulieu, Seattle DOT transportation operations manager. These would typically include Denny Way onto Aurora Avenue North, the Howell Street corridor to northbound I-5, or the Sodo area around I-90, southbound I-5, Fourth Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive.

Traffic police will be dispatched to many intersections, notably the corner of Sixth Avenue and Wall Street, where the red bus lane tends to clog with general traffic and delay Aurora bus routes, such as the E Line.

“We have people traveling early … and other people arriving to work late,” Beaulieu said. “We really appreciate that folks were able to adjust their schedules and spread out the demand and really make the system work.”

Some buses were delayed up to 30 minutes, from West Seattle and White Center, and some were delayed 20 minutes from north and east suburbs, though there seemed to be plenty of capacity, said King County Metro Transit spokesman Jeff Switzer. Metro deployed 20 additional buses on standby, to maintain frequent service in the Aurora and southwest corridors.

A highlight was the King County Water Taxi, where an extra boat was brought in to provide sailings every 20 minutes and boost capacity to nearly 900 passengers per hour each way.

“We’re telling folks, if you miss a vessel, you can see the next vessel,” said Metro spokesman Brent Champaco, standing dockside. Boats before 7 a.m. left half-full, leaving some people onshore to keep its schedule. At least one boat filled and ridership surged by two-thirds, to 1,200 total between 5 a.m. and 8:35 a.m., West Seattle Blog reported later.

Morale in the lineup seemed high despite freezing temperatures. Vivian Diaz said she normally takes the boat during summers but tried it on Monday. “I think it will go great. It’s very efficient,” she said. Her problem was her 18-block uphill walk on the downtown side, she said.

Viaduct dread didn’t seem to make it to the Eastside.

At Eastgate Park and Ride, bus commuters were blasé about the shutdown, expecting no impacts. Commuters lined up. Buses came and went. If anything, volumes seemed lower than usual, with parking spots in Eastgate’s 1,614-car garage still available at 9 a.m. On an average day, the garage is 100 percent filled.

Ashley Kern, who lives about two miles from Eastgate, was waiting for the 212 bus to downtown Seattle, where she works as a medical scribe, at 7 a.m. — about 20 minutes earlier than normal.

“Hopefully it’s enough,” she said.

It’s unlikely that any other commuters — anywhere in the Seattle region — were as serene about the viaduct shutdown as Andrew Colson, who goes from Issaquah to Bellevue, via Eastgate.

“Aqueduct?” Colson asked, perplexed. “I don’t know. I never go into Seattle.”

Buses on Aurora Avenue and downtown Seattle streets seemed more crowded than usual, but travel times remained relatively consistent with regular weekday averages, transit riders said.

That was helped in part by commuters allowing extra time for travel.

Yoshiko Grace-Matsui, riding light rail from Angle Lake, said she got to her station 20 minutes earlier than usual and arrived 20 minutes early at Pioneer Square Station. Sherrie Wood, who commutes from Auburn using the Sounder train, said she waited longer for the train to arrive, but still got to King Street Station in about the same amount of time. Wood, who works in Highland Park, said her employer is giving workers three days to adjust to the commute without penalty for being late.

Not everything went well, however. At busy Westlake Station, three of the four escalators were broken near Third Avenue and Pine Street, where two nearby elevators have been closed for renovations.

The viaduct, which carried 90,000 vehicles and about 25,000 daily transit riders, is to be replaced in early February by the deep-bored Highway 99 tunnel from Sodo to South Lake Union, which will operate toll-free until at least midyear.

Staff reporters David Gutman, Michelle Baruchman and Evan Bush contributed to this report.