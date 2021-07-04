A man was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a King County Metro bus on Seattle’s Aurora Bridge, after he reportedly entered the roadway, said Jeff Switzer, King County Metro Transit spokesperson.

The crash was reported at about 1:19 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., traffic had been rerouted into the southbound lanes of the bridge, with one lane moving in each direction.

A King County Metro bus with a shattered front windshield could be seen pulled to the side on the north end of the bridge.

“Our driver is shaken up. This was a serious incident,” Switzer said.

Seattle police officers are investigating the fatal crash, according to SPD.

No further details were immediately available. Check back for more information on this developing story.

Police are on the Aurora Bridge at the scene of a fatality collision involving a pedestrian and a bus. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 4, 2021