A man was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a King County Metro bus on Seattle’s Aurora Bridge, after he reportedly entered the roadway, said Jeff Switzer, King County Metro Transit spokesperson.
The crash was reported at about 1:19 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., traffic had been rerouted into the southbound lanes of the bridge, with one lane moving in each direction.
A King County Metro bus with a shattered front windshield could be seen pulled to the side on the north end of the bridge.
“Our driver is shaken up. This was a serious incident,” Switzer said.
Seattle police officers are investigating the fatal crash, according to SPD.
No further details were immediately available. Check back for more information on this developing story.