If the perpetually in-limbo plans for a First Avenue streetcar seemed to be gaining momentum under Mayor Bruce Harrell, a vote by the Seattle City Council may have added a bit of friction.

In considering the mayor’s proposed midyear supplemental budget for the city, the council’s Finance and Housing Committee voted 3-2 Wednesday to cut just over $1 million earmarked for a study that would provide updated cost estimates and timelines.

The funding cut, if approved by the full council, is not a nail in the coffin, but it could make planning more difficult. For now, the vote highlights the skepticism within City Hall of a project likely to cost over $300 million and take several years to complete.

Plans for a First Avenue streetcar — also known as the Center City Connector or the Culture Connector — have spanned more than 10 years. If built, it would run in its own lane along First Avenue, connecting the First Hill streetcar, which ends at First Avenue and South Jackson Street, and the South Lake Union streetcar that begins near Fifth Avenue and Olive Way. The city’s hope is the connection would bolster the two other lines that have struggled for ridership from their start.

It’s a big “if.” Once slated to open in 2020, the project has been cast into purgatory by cost overruns, disagreements over operating expense, incompatible cars and the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest estimate in 2019 pegged its budget at $285 million, including utility work, close to double its original cost.

Despite all that, Harrell and his transportation director, Greg Spotts, say they’d like to see the line finally move forward. Harrell has couched the project within his broader “Downtown Activation Plan” as a means to bring life to First Avenue.

But because plans for the potential new streetcar have gone untouched for so long, they need updating, which is where the most recent feasibility study comes in.

In a statement, Harrell spokesperson Jamie Housen called finding a path for the streetcar a “priority for this administration and for downtown.” Some work on the study has already been completed within the Seattle Department of Transportation’s existing budget, Housen said, but the $1 million is needed to see it through.

“It has been several years since construction was paused, and this study will provide an up-to-date and comprehensive understanding of what it would take to move the project forward – including timelines, costs, community and small business impacts, and more,” Housen said. “This information is needed to inform next steps for the streetcar, including specific project decisions, budget investments, and federal funding requests.”

Councilmembers Alex Pedersen and Lisa Herbold led the charge to roll back the $1 million, saying it was a conversation better to be had in the fall during the full budget negotiations. At the same time, both have shown either skepticism or outright opposition to new streetcars for years now.

“In my view, the Center City Connector is expensive, redundant, disruptive and less important than many other transportation projects we have, especially transportation safety projects,” said Pedersen.

Councilmember Sara Nelson joined them in voting against the study, arguing the project would bring disruptions to downtown businesses while they are recovering from the pandemic.

Councilmember Andrew Lewis said a vote for the study was not a declaration the project would move forward. Rather, the study would help members better decide whether it was worth building.

Additionally, he said that by not funding a feasibility study, the council risked missing out on roughly $7 million in federal funding that could be used for design.

The city’s latest capital budget identifies sources for $144 million of the car’s estimated $237 million cost, not including utility work. About $77 million of that amount comes from federal funding that is not currently in hand. If those numbers don’t change, the council would have to come up with another $93 million, but council staff warned Wednesday those numbers are likely outdated and that gap could become larger.