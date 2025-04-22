Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s transportation issues to explore the policies and politics that determine how we get around and how billions of dollars in public money are spent.

Pike Place Market is going car free. Kind of.

Beginning Wednesday, the 117-year-old city icon and tourist draw will limit what type of traffic can access the Market at First Avenue and Pike Street. Still allowed: emergency vehicles, drivers with disabled parking permits, commercial deliveries, vendor loading and unloading, and curbside pickup for customers who placed orders.

The partial closure is tied to work by Seattle Public Utilities on Pike Place between Pine and Virginia streets, but follows Mayor Bruce Harrell’s call in his February State of the City address to make the Market “one of the greatest pedestrian experiences in the country” where people “do not have to worry about vehicle traffic.”

The debate over closing Pike Place to cars is almost as old as the Market itself, and has been described as “the third rail” for officials. Perennial efforts to block cars from entering the short, cobblestoned street of Pike Place have been foiled by worries that the move would depress business.

But following the pandemic and the reconsideration and subsequent return to public gathering spaces — and repeated attacks on crowds by drivers worldwide — Harrell threw his weight behind exploring the proposal, which jumpstarted the project.

Besides the mayoral push, the partial car ban is tied to utility work. Last year, SPU did emergency sewer repair work along Stewart Street and at its intersection with Pike Place. Now, the utility is completing final street restoration by resetting the cobblestone and bricks. The utility work will take place Monday through Friday, and is expected to be complete by August.

With the closure, drivers cannot take a northbound left turn from First and Pike to enter Pike Place. Parking enforcement will begin at 6 a.m. daily, and there will be no long-term parking between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Pike Place, except for drivers with disabled parking permits.

A flagger with the Seattle Department of Transportation will be on the corner of Pike Street and Pike Place to guide motorists to the Market’s parking garage on Western Avenue.

The closure is described as a pilot project to address essential street function and congestion, and is being done by the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority in collaboration with the mayor’s office, Seattle City Councilmember Bob Kettle and SDOT.

“This will be a learning experience for everyone,” Rachel Ligtenberg, the market authority’s executive director, said in a statement. “We’re committed to monitoring the pilot closely, making real-time adjustments as needed, and ensuring the street continues to work for the people who rely on it most.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.