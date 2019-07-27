A 43-year-old man was in serious condition in intensive care at Harborview Medical Center late Saturday after being struck by a Sound Transit light-rail train at Rainier Beach Station.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. as the southbound train was entering the station. An extrication team removed the man before 9:30 p.m., in the 9100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, the Seattle Fire Department said.

To reach the man, firefighters removed the train fenders and lifted the wheels, using custom tools and hydraulic jacks, said fire department spokesman David Cuerpo.

Sound Transit had no immediate information about what led to the incident.

Trains and some street lanes were blocked during the response. Service resumed at 9:52 p.m., with delays as trains detoured around the scene, using two other switches in the Rainier Valley corridor.

More than 75 collisions have occurred in the history of the Link light-rail line, which just marked its 10th anniversary. Most have involved vehicles whose drivers turned left against a red signal, but at least 21 have involved people who accidentally or deliberately stepped into the path of a train.