The pedestrian who was hit by a driver near Sodo on Jan. 7 has died, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office says.

Douglas Mayhew, 43, died on Jan. 9 at Harborview Medical Center from multiple blunt-force injuries related to the crash.

Mayhew was crossing South Holgate Street near Eighth Avenue South around 3:50 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old woman traveling west on Holgate, according to a Seattle police spokesman.

There is no marked crosswalk across South Holgate Street at Eight Avenue South, and pedestrians wanting to cross the thoroughfare must walk to either Airport Way South or Sixth Avenue South to access a crosswalk.

Police found no signs that the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.