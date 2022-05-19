A 30-year-old woman was injured Thursday afternoon when a light-rail train hit her at Othello Station in South Seattle.

She was trapped under the train, until firefighters extricated her for transport to Harborview Medical Center, where her condition is described as “critical,” according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Details are under investigation, but the incident happened at the south entrance to the northbound passenger platform, Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher said.

This area, along South Othello Street, includes crosswalks over the rails, and is among the busiest places in the 24-mile corridor. In recent months, transportation agencies have added flashing train-icon signs facing the walkways to warn people walking as a train approaches.

The incident happened at 2:55 p.m., and service returned to normal by 3:30 p.m., with a half-hour delay to passengers.

UPDATE: Northbound, eastbound & westbound lanes are blocked on MLK Jr Way S at S Othello St. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/TAu1RyYAQg — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) May 19, 2022

This is the sixth collision of 2022 and the year’s first involving a pedestrian along Sound Transit’s 1 Line, which historically averages one collision per month with a vehicle or person since service began mid-2009.