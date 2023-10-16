A pedestrian was killed Monday morning when they were struck by a driver on Highway 169 east of Renton, near Southeast 174th Avenue.

“Sadly the pedestrian is deceased. The details of this tragedy are still being investigated,” Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol posted on the social media platform X. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene at the right shoulder of the road.

The incident occurred before 7:40 a.m. and blocked the roadway for 2 hours and 42 minutes, according to Johnson’s report.

The victim was wearing dark clothing. The driver was a 92-year-old man from Renton and made the initial call to police.

Johnson said in an interview there was no sign of impairment in the driver and that the investigation is in early stages.

A witness said they saw someone in all dark clothing cross the roadway. “We don’t know why this individual was in the roadway,” Johnson said.

Officials have not publicly identified the pedestrian.

WSP investigated 28 fatality collisions between Sept. 1 and Oct. 1, Johnson reported. With the arrival of Daylight Saving Time on Nov. 5, and the rainy season upon us, drivers and pedestrians will be contending for months to come with dark and wet conditions, morning and night.

Johnson reminds drivers to drive sober and distraction-free, stay alert for vulnerable road users, secure loads, wear your seat belt, follow the speed limit and take extra precautions based on the conditions.

“Slow down,” Johnson said. “Pretty soon both rush hours are going to take place in darkness. Plan for that. Every loss of life is a tragedy.”

“Even if there is no determination of fault in this instance,” he added, “it is something that person has to live with.”