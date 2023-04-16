After running aground on Bainbridge Island on Saturday evening, the Walla Walla ferry limped back to Bremerton early Sunday morning, where it welcomed weary passengers returning to pick up the cars they’d been forced to abandon the night before.

The 50-year-old boat on its way to Seattle from Bremerton beached on the south end of Bainbridge Island as it entered Rich Passage around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday; the cause was an apparent loss of power, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries.

Roughly 600 people were aboard the ship when it beached on Saturday, all of whom were shuttled off the Walla Walla and back to Bremerton via a Kitsap Transit fast boat. That meant, however, that close to 200 cars were left on board.

Tugboats managed to flip the boat around and dock it in Bremerton so cars wouldn’t need to reverse their way off on Sunday morning. Full details of the boat’s failure have not yet been reported, but Washington State Ferries said it appeared to be an issue with the generator. Divers were set to plunge into Puget Sound on Sunday to examine the ship’s hull for damage, according to Phil Olwell, relief terminal supervisor with Washington State Ferries.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, travelers and tow trucks began lining up on the Bremerton dock. Over the course of an hour, the crew puzzled their way through offloading the ship, wrapping up around 10 a.m.

Passengers on board when the boat ran aground on Saturday afternoon recalled the lights flickering, followed by alarms sounding on the boat and the captain warning people to brace for impact. The crash itself was gentle, as the Jumbo-class ferry settled on the sandy shores of southern Bainbridge Island.

Advertising

“It was controlled chaos,” said Rhona Jones, who was trying to return home to Seattle on Saturday night but instead spent the night in Bremerton with her son after five hours aboard the ferry.

Marisha Doan, who was on board with her two young children and husband, called the whole experience “very, very surreal.”

Once it was clear no one was hurt, the experience was amusing for a short time, she said. “Then it was parenting hell.”

This story will be updated.