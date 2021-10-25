Seattle City Light crews were still working Monday to remove wind-toppled utility poles that closed East Marginal Way South between 14th Ave South and South 86th Place Sunday. The closure has blocked all access to the South Park Bridge.

City Light crews are working to remove downed utility poles from E Marginal Way S between 14th Ave S and S 86th Pl. We expect we can clear the road by tomorrow evening at the latest. Please use caution and alternate routes. — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) October 25, 2021

The utility company said it expects the work to be finished by Monday evening at the latest, and said its priorities are to first restore power where life and safety are at risk, then to aid emergency services, then to restore it for customers and residents.

Crews are responding to numerous outage events throughout our service area affecting approx. 36,000 customers. Thank you for your patience as our crews work to restore power as quickly as is safely possible. To learn more about how we restore power, visit https://t.co/hR0djvre2Z pic.twitter.com/UEIS7YkqqY — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) October 24, 2021

This is not the first time a windstorm has downed utility poles on East Marginal Way. In 2019, 26 poles fell along the roadway.