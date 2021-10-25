Seattle City Light crews were still working Monday to remove wind-toppled utility poles that closed East Marginal Way South between 14th Ave South and South 86th Place Sunday. The closure has blocked all access to the South Park Bridge.
The utility company said it expects the work to be finished by Monday evening at the latest, and said its priorities are to first restore power where life and safety are at risk, then to aid emergency services, then to restore it for customers and residents.
This is not the first time a windstorm has downed utility poles on East Marginal Way. In 2019, 26 poles fell along the roadway.
