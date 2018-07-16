The pilot project will include five trails: the Burke-Gilman, the Elliott Bay, the Duwamish, the Mountains to Sound and the Melrose Connector.

Riders on electric-assisted bicycles could be officially sanctioned to use some of Seattle’s popular mixed-use trails, like the Burke-Gilman, beginning Aug. 1.

Seattle’s Board of Park Commissioners Thursday unanimously approved a yearlong pilot project that would evaluate, collect data and require reporting to the Board on the status of allowing the bikes on trails. The proposal now goes before the interim parks superintendent, who will make the final decision.

Electric-bikes, which give an electric boost of power to riders, especially when pedaling uphill, had often been spotted on trails, but the pilot program establishes formal rules for users and comes after a new state law made legal certain e-bikes on shared-use paths unless a local jurisdiction bans them.

This project was originally scheduled to begin Memorial Day weekend, but concern from the public and members of the Board about how e-bike riders would coexist with others on multi-use trails delayed the start date.

Not much has changed since the proposal was first presented in April.

The new rules still mandate a 15 mph speed limit for all bike users, allow only e-bikes capable of reaching a speed of 20 mph or less and include plans for education and outreach.

The program would be funded from existing budgets within Seattle’s Parks and Recreation Department with additional support from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

Several people, including Board members, had expressed concern about potential conflict between e-bike riders, pedestrians, joggers and other cyclists.

In creating the plan, the Parks Department met with 11 organizations and individuals and reached out to more than three dozen other organizations and businesses related to bicycling.

According to the new proposal, the Seattle Police Department will respond to complaints from users on the trail when contacted, but “no dedicated resources have been committed.”

Todd Burley, sustainability strategic adviser at the Parks Department, said more conversations are planned with the the Police Department that may result in additional enforcement.

Most of the effort to create a safe environment for all users, according to the proposal, will come through signage from SDOT focusing on “proper trail etiquette,”with phrases such as “Keep Safe, 15 mph Max Pace” and “Keep Fido Close.”

Emphasis will be on encouraging people to stay right, signal if passing and keeping pets on a short leash.

Parks will also create temporary signs for the pilot program and place them at prominent locations along the trails. One idea that has been discussed, Burley said, is to make contact numbers more visible and prevalent so people will know where to send complaints and so police have an idea of where and how often issues are happening.

Along with SDOT and the state Department of Transportation, the Parks department will collect data on the Elliott Bay, Burke-Gilman and Mountains to Sound Trail to confirm whether certain areas indeed have more conflict.

These data collection efforts will be combined with online and in-person surveys.

“The goal is to create consistency and improve the experience for all users by emphasizing those etiquette,” Burley said.