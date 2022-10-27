All westbound lanes of the Highway 520 bridge are blocked because of an overturned semitruck, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The State Patrol said shortly before 1 p.m. that drivers should avoid the highway and that the closure will be lengthy. Traffic is backed up about 5 miles, the transportation department said at 1:30 p.m.

The pedestrian bike path is also closed.

Sound Transit routes 542 and 545 are being rerouted, King County Metro said.

Meanwhile, in the eastbound lanes, a collision is blocking the left lane east of Montlake Boulevard in Seattle, the transportation department said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.