From the evergreen slopes of Mountlake Terrace to the industrial Duwamish River, drivers must detour around construction sites overnights until mid-August.

First up is Sound Transit’s rail project along northbound Interstate 5, where beginning Monday night workers will close offramps and onramps at Highway 104, which connect to Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and Lake Forest Park.

Ramps will close from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., five nights a week, until Aug. 7. Drivers can skip forward to the 236th Street Southwest interchange, then backtrack south to Highway 104. Workers are building column foundations and a temporary road signal next to the freeway.

Four nights of similar closures are planned at northbound I-5 ramps to and from Northeast 130th Street in Seattle, Monday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Coming up, the eastbound I-90 exit to northbound Bellevue Way Southeast will close next weekend from 7 a.m. July 25 until 9 p.m. July 26, for Sound Transit‘s East Link project.

Then beginning Sunday night, July 26, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) begins to replace worn-out steel decks on the northbound First Avenue South bridge over the Duwamish River — adding potential confusion to motorists already coping with the cracked and closed West Seattle highrise bridge.

Advertising

For the first five nights, two of four lanes will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for scaffolding work, said WSDOT spokesman Joseph Calabro.

After that, as many as nine full northbound bridge closures are planned overnights Sundays through Thursdays, until mid-August.

However, (WSDOT) says it’s coordinating with Seattle, so the two-lane Spokane Street swing bridge is available for all West Seattle trips.

Already, the city revised its rules June 25 so general traffic can use the swing bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while limiting daytime use to transit, freight and emergency vehicles.

Drivers going to downtown Seattle from Burien, SeaTac and Tukwila can detour by using the short Tukwila International Boulevard bridge to turn north at East Marginal Way South, toward the Museum of Flight; or enter I-5 at the Interurban Avenue South interchange.

The southbound drawspan of the First Avenue South bridge couplet will remain open for normal traffic.

Advertising

Washington State Ferries continue to be disrupted by staff staying home to avoid exposure to COVID-19. The Edmonds-Kingston and Mukilteo-Clinton routes remain on one-boat service on weekends in July.

King County Metro Transit remains free and is advised for essential trips only. Masks are required but not enforced. Sound Transit has resumed fares, at a new flat rate of $3.25 for buses.

Light-rail trains remain infrequent, at 20-minute intervals weekdays, and 30 minutes apart nights and weekends, at fares of $2.25 to $3.25 based on distance. Low-income fares are $1.50 with a discounted ORCA Lift card.