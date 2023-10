At least one person died in a crash that blocked Highway 99 in Lynnwood on Sunday afternoon.

The highway closed in both directions between 188th Street Southwest and 196th Street Southwest shortly after 3 p.m. while police investigated the two-car collision.

There was no estimated time for reopening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Additional information was not immediately available.

