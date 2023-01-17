One person died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 405 in Bothell early Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

🚨#SnohomishCounty S405 just north of SR527 there is a fatality collision involving a pedestrian. S405 will be fully blocked while troopers on scene investigate this tragic collision. There is no ETA at this time for when the road will reopen. Please use alternate routes. — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) January 17, 2023

One vehicle was hit multiple times, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding.

The driver then exited the vehicle and was hit by a semitruck, she said.

Six vehicles total were involved in the collision, and “the scene is estimated to be approximately 1500 feet in length,” WSP said on Twitter.

All southbound lanes of I-405 are closed at I-5 while police investigate, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The ramps to southbound I-405 from both directions of I-5 and the Highway 525 offramp to southbound I-405 are also closed.

All lanes of SB I-405 are closed there, the NB & SB I-5 off-ramps to SB I-5 are closed, & the SR 525 off-ramp to SB I-405 is closed. Use alternate routes! https://t.co/B7pJly8Was pic.twitter.com/FWLGHCuzxn — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 17, 2023

Police are diverting traffic onto southbound I-5.

Drivers should use alternate routes and expect major delays, WSDOT said.

There is no estimated time for reopening.