One person died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 405 in Bothell early Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
One vehicle was hit multiple times, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding.
The driver then exited the vehicle and was hit by a semitruck, she said.
Six vehicles total were involved in the collision, and “the scene is estimated to be approximately 1500 feet in length,” WSP said on Twitter.
All southbound lanes of I-405 are closed at I-5 while police investigate, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The ramps to southbound I-405 from both directions of I-5 and the Highway 525 offramp to southbound I-405 are also closed.
Police are diverting traffic onto southbound I-5.
Drivers should use alternate routes and expect major delays, WSDOT said.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
