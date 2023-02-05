A crash near the Southcenter shopping area on the border of Tukwila and Kent has left at least one person dead, according to Puget Sound Fire.

Puget Sound Fire is on location of a fatality car accident in the 18100 block the West Valley Hwy. west Valley Hwy is closed in both directions. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/PF1xERqFFR — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 5, 2023

People reported a truck and another vehicle colliding around 2:30 p.m. in the 18100 block of West Valley Highway, according to a Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority spokesperson. Both directions of the highway were closed and drivers were cautioned to avoid the area.

At least one person died. It was not immediately clear how many were injured.

This post will be updated.