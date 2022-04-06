On-site parking at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport filled up on Wednesday afternoon due to spring break travel.

Officials are recommending alternative ways to arrive at the airport, warning that parking areas at off-site facilities are also very busy or already full.

Parking is congested with more passengers choosing to drive their own vehicles instead of taking transit or a ride share, according to Sea-Tac. Parking has also been reduced due to a garage improvement project and a recent fire, the airport said.

According to Sea-Tac, spring break travel volumes are projected to be at 80% to 85% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest days, with up to 145,000 passengers traveling through the airport each day, the airport said. Daily passenger numbers were as high as 160,000 in the spring of 2019.

Sea-Tac forecasts that passenger numbers in 2022 will be about 6% below 2019 levels, with nearly full recovery expected in 2023.

“It may have been a while since your last flight through the airport, but do not underestimate how long your experience may take during peak travel periods,” Sea-Tac said in a recent news release.

Other ways to get to the airport include: