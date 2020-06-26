The scenic route is closed from Mount Baker Beach Park to Seward Park through the weekend as part of the Stay Healthy Streets initiative by the Seattle Department of Transportation.
The closure is on a trial basis and future closures depend on community feedback.
To send your thoughts to the city and learn more, visit sdotblog.seattle.gov and search “Stay Healthy Streets” or StayHealthyStreets@Seattle.gov.
