An engine fire last spring inside the Washington state ferry Wenatchee was caused by an insufficiently torqued bolt, which set off a chain reaction of broken parts and overheating, said a National Transportation Safety Board report released Tuesday.

The NTSB praised the 13-member ferry crew for stopping the fire within two to three minutes.

There were no injuries during the April 22, 2021, incident, which happened on a test sailing after a series of repairs. However, the fire caused $3.8 million in damage and kept the Wenatchee out of service for nine months, which aggravated crew shortages, a lack of boats, and canceled trips across Puget Sound.

The 14-page NTSB summary report says an oiler discovered white smoke in an engine room while the ferry was heating toward Eagle Harbor at full power. Another crew member near the control panels “saw fire, smoke and debris flying everywhere.” The captain observed black smoke billowing from the stack.

Afterward, engineers found a large rod and piston strewn on the steel engine-room floor. Forensic investigations found two broken bolts and another that unfastened while the engine was running. They were supposed to be torqued to 75 foot-pounds.

By magnifying the grooves, engineers confirmed the “backed off” or unfastened nut hadn’t been tightened enough, which led to other parts misaligning, then a loss of lubricating oil. Hot gases spewed into the engine room and exploded.

Crew members rapidly shut all doors, fans and valves in the area to starve the area of fuel and oxygen, while five crew donned firefighting gear. But they didn’t need to apply water or carbon dioxide.

Washington State Ferries’ own investigation is still underway, said spokesperson Ian Sterling. “We’re proud of our crew that was on board,” he said. “That’s what they train for. This incident mirrors one of their scenarios.” Ferry officials have added engine room cameras, and will require secondary inspections of critical engine work including bolts, NTSB wrote.

The technicians worked for a Seattle-based marine contractor. A claim has been filed with the state’s insurer to pay for the damage, Sterling said.

The Wenatchee returned to service in late January and serves the Bainbridge Island-Seattle route. The boat was built in 1998 to a maximum capacity of 2,500 people and 202 vehicles. State lawmakers this year have increased spending for maintenance and to build four new ferries.