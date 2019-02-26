A new PEMCO Insurance survey shows that Northwest drivers increasingly believe that both they and their fellow motorists are more aggressive on the road than they were four years ago. But people seem to think other drivers are worse than they are.

Maddy Foreman would describe herself as a skilled, careful and efficient driver who sometimes feels the need to honk at others who are “unaware of the cars around them.”

On the other hand, Foreman, 25, said she can see how someone else on the road might describe her as “aggressive.” And she says she’s noticed more aggression in other drivers since she moved to Seattle four years ago.

“There’s a lot more honking and people seem a lot touchier and more annoyed,” she said, noting that she often sees drivers butting into crosswalks while turning right in downtown Seattle, where she works. “We’re not quite like Boston or New York, but we’re headed that way.”

Foreman’s experience is backed by the results of a new PEMCO Insurance survey showing that Northwest drivers increasingly believe that both they and their fellow motorists are more aggressive on the road than they were four years ago.

In PEMCO’s poll, drivers in Washington and Oregon admitted to acting aggressive about 2.1 times per month. That’s up from an average of 1.3 risky behaviors per month reported in 2015, the last time the insurance company conducted this survey.

But people seem to think other drivers are the bigger problem. Nearly 80 percent of drivers reported that they, personally, were not aggressive but that they’d witnessed other people being more aggressive than in the past.

Millennials admitted to more aggressive behaviors on the road than their older counterparts did. Drivers younger than 35 admitting to an average of 3.3 risky maneuvers per month, while those older than 35 reported they’re aggressive on the road just once a month.

Derek Wing, a spokesperson for PEMCO, said the reasons for the age discrepancy aren’t clear. Do millennials have a greater need for speed as a result of impatience in an instant-gratification society — or are they just more honest?

“It’s a good question,” he said. “Millennials have no filter and share everything on social media, so maybe they’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m aggressive. So what?'”

“There could be a number of reasons why drivers are more aggressive now than they were a few years ago – maybe it’s because of the seemingly never-ending list of highway construction projects, our increased commute times, or simply because there are more cars on the road,” said PEMCO Spokesperson Derek Wing. “Whatever the reason, these results suggest that tensions are rising.”

Puget Sound native Cleo Floyd understands the frustration. He remembers when it took him 15 minutes — instead of an hour and a half — to get from his home in South Seattle to the downtown courthouse.

But, as a personal injury lawyer who’s handled a lot of car collisions over the years, he tells people to slow down and take a deep breath.

“This is the new Seattle. Take a deep breath, relax and slow down. We’re all going to get home and it’s going to be OK.”