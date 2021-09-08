Travel will fundamentally change for many Seattle-area residents in October when three new light-rail stations open in the University District, Roosevelt and Northgate.
Sound Transit’s new extension will allow riders to get from Northgate Station to downtown’s Westlake Station in 14 minutes.
Meanwhile, several bus routes in North Seattle neighborhoods will adjust to better connect and feed into the new stations, which open Oct. 2.
In some cases, routes considered duplicative will be eliminated. Many Community Transit bus lines will terminate at Northgate Station, while King County Metro will add and alter some routes to align with the new stations.
