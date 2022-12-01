A rolled-over semitruck is blocking the ramps from northbound I-5 to the West Seattle Bridge and Spokane Street, the Washington State Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

We have a semi rollover collision fully blocking the northbound I-5 off-ramps to both Spokane Street and the West #Seattle Bridge. Emergency crews are on scene. This may take a little while to clear so please use alternate routes.@seattledot @SDOTtraffic pic.twitter.com/4Ab70BpvTD — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 1, 2022

The truck driver was not injured, the Seattle Fire Department said.

NB I-5 to West Seattle Bridge: Crews on scene reports the driver of the semi was able to self-extricate and has no injuries. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) December 1, 2022

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

WSDOT is urging drivers to slow down and drive with caution as wintry weather continues in the Seattle area.

