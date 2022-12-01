A rolled-over semitruck is blocking the ramps from northbound I-5 to the West Seattle Bridge and Spokane Street, the Washington State Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
The truck driver was not injured, the Seattle Fire Department said.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
WSDOT is urging drivers to slow down and drive with caution as wintry weather continues in the Seattle area.
