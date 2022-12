The northbound I-5 ramp to Seneca Street in Seattle is closed Friday morning after a collision, the Washington State Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

Emergency crews are responding, and there is no estimated time for reopening the ramp, WSDOT said.

The department is asking drivers heading into the city to use other exits.

FIRST UPDATE: The northbound mainline I-5 off-ramp to Seneca Street in downtown #Seattle is currently closed for a collision investigation. Emergency crews are on scene. There is no estimated time for reopening the ramp. Please seek alternate exits if you're headed into the city. pic.twitter.com/xr3rP0YcZk — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 2, 2022

Check back for updates.