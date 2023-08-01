Most of northbound Interstate 5 in Marysville is closed because of brush fires, causing a growing 5-mile backup, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

*TRAFFIC ALERT*

FFs from multiple agencies are working to extinguish multiple brush fires along northbound I-5 between approximately milepost 203 and 206.

PLEASE AVOID Smokey Point Blvd east of this area so firefighters can more easily access the fires. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/r6qU5ifKTs — Marysville Fire District (@Marysville_Fire) August 2, 2023

Just one lane was open as of 5:42 p.m. The backup starts at 136th Street Northeast, and the fires are between mileposts 203 and 206. Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Firefighters and Washington State Patrol crews are on scene, but there is no estimated time for when all lanes will reopen. Drivers should also avoid Smokey Point Boulevard east of the area so crews can easily access the fires.

“This fire is changing fast, so expect delays and possibly more lane closures,” WSDOT warned.

Hot, dry weather is elevating fire risk, and King County is under a burn ban. To practice proper wildfire safety, residents should properly dispose of cigarettes and avoid driving on dry grass.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.