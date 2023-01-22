All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 reopened Sunday night after crews completed repairs that resulted in mileslong delays in Everett.

FINAL: We're DONE. All lanes NB I-5 in #Everett are now OPEN.

*Crews may retake the right lane to finish striping

👏Thank you for your patience as crews worked around the clock

🌥️Thanks Mother Nature for keeping snow to the south yesterday & holding off the rain today

Northbound I-5 closed all but one lane Friday for a major pavement replacement project. A panel that was sliced for removal in December but was not replaced suddenly popped up 3 inches on Jan. 12, which caused an hourslong shutdown and choked traffic in Snohomish County for seven hours.

Crews may retake the right lane to finish striping, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The closure ran a 3-mile distance from the Broadway/41st Street exit to the Snohomish River bridge, forcing many to take lengthy back roads.

ACME Concrete Paving will replace bridge expansion joints in Everett this spring, a project that will cause weekend lane reductions. Expansion joints are gaps between road decks, typically cladded by steel or silicone edges, that allow pavement to expand and contract with changing temperatures.