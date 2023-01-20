Drivers should expect delays in Everett all weekend, when crews return to a major pavement replacement project along northbound Interstate 5.

About 40 panels still need work, out of 200 that the Washington State Department of Transportation and ACME Concrete Paving began fixing last year.

One of these sections, that was sliced for removal in December but not replaced, suddenly popped up 3 inches on Jan. 12. It caused an emergency two-lane shutdown, which choked traffic in much of Snohomish County for nearly seven hours until WSDOT completed an asphalt patch.

Northbound I-5 will shrink to one lane for a 3-mile distance from the Broadway/41st Street exit to the Snohomish River bridge. Closures will start at 10 p.m. Friday and run until 5 a.m. Monday. About 160,000 vehicles per day travel the entire freeway at Everett.

WSDOT expects contractors will complete all 40 panel replacements this weekend, spokesperson Kurt Batdorf said.

Last week’s mishap spurred WSDOT to accelerate the job, rather than risk more emergency closures if the state waited until spring.

Weekend work could be postponed if heavy rains arrive.

ACME will replace bridge expansion joints in Everett this spring, which will cause weekend lane reductions. Expansion joints are gaps between road decks, typically cladded by steel or silicone edges that allow pavement to expand and contract with changing temperatures.