All the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at South 38th Street in Tacoma are fully blocked following a multiple vehicle collision Friday morning that left one person dead.

🚨#Collision involving multiple cars and commercial vehicles on northbound I-5 at S 38th St in @CityofTacoma



Troopers and @wsdot_tacoma at the scene. All northbound lanes are fully blocked 🚧



Use alternate routes! #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/2f3ujkqe1R — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) March 18, 2022

The investigation into the collision and the removal of damaged vehicles will take an extended period of time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. There is no current estimate for reopening.

Drivers are able to use the collector-distributor lane at Exit 132 to Highway 16 and South 38th Street to bypass the blockage, but the transportation department is urging people to find alternate routes or delay their travel.