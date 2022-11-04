Protesters have blocked northbound Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle, backing up freeway traffic for miles Friday afternoon.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the interstate’s northbound lanes are blocked near Pine Street. Traffic was backed up for 4 miles about 3:30 p.m., according to the agency.

Transportation officials said both eastbound and westbound Interstate 90 off-ramps to northbound I-5 are also closed. Officials urged drivers to use alternate routes and expect congestion.

The protesters are reportedly demonstrating to mark two years since fighting began in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Rebels in Tigray attacked an Ethiopian military base Nov. 4, 2020, and Ethiopia’s president launched a military operation in the African country’s northern region.

Organizers on social media described the Seattle demonstration as a “protest against the Ethiopian and Eritrean regimes responsible for the world’s deadliest conflict.”

Protesters held a sign atop a bridge over I-5 that read: “Dear Tigray, we haven’t forgotten about you.” A livestream video showed demonstrators chanting “stop the war in Tigray” and “free Tigray.”

The Seattle-area’s Tigrayan community comprises about 1,200 to 2,000 people, according to community members, making it, after Washington, D.C., among the nation’s largest Tigrayan communities.

The southbound lanes of I-5 are open.

This is a developing story and will be updated.