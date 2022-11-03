All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed just south of Northeast 145th Street in Northgate after an early morning collision.

A driver on Northeast 130th Street came off the overpass and onto I-5, leading to a crash with multiple vehicles, according to Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter.

The passenger in one of the vehicles that was struck is in critical condition, according to Johnson. The driver of the vehicle that came off the overpass has non-life-threatening injuries, Johnson said.

The state Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash before 1 a.m.

All northbound lanes are closed at the Northgate Way offramp, according to WSDOT.

Seattle Fire Department extricated one person from each of two overturned vehicles. Other vehicles were involved in the crash, the department said.

Firefighters are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on NB I-5 near 130th St. exit. Crews assessing patient conditions of those involved. Expect delays on NB I-5. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 3, 2022

As of 6 a.m., there is no estimated time for reopening northbound I-5. Traffic is being diverted off I-5 and WSDOT is encouraging drivers to take alternate routes such as Highway 99 and I-405.