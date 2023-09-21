A fishy situation is tangling traffic on northbound lanes of I-5 just south of Highway 531 in Marysville.
A semi-truck trailer rolled over around 8 a.m. Thursday, spilling a load of fish across the highway and blocking all lanes. Traffic was backed up for nearly 4 miles shortly before 9 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
Crews have “quite the mess to clean up,” DOT posted on the social media platform X.
Traffic was diverted along the road shoulder, but officials warned commuters to expect major delays and seek alternate routes.
