A fishy situation is tangling traffic on northbound lanes of I-5 just south of Highway 531 in Marysville.

A semi-truck trailer rolled over around 8 a.m. Thursday, spilling a load of fish across the highway and blocking all lanes. Traffic was backed up for nearly 4 miles shortly before 9 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

Crews have “quite the mess to clean up,” DOT posted on the social media platform X.

The fish rendering semi-truck is now upright. All lanes remain blocked on NB I-5 just south of SR 531 in Marysville.



The backup is currently 3 miles.

Traffic was diverted along the road shoulder, but officials warned commuters to expect major delays and seek alternate routes.