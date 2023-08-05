The North Cascades Highway, or Highway 20, has been shut down indefinitely due to a wildfire in the area, according to a post by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The highway has been closed since Friday evening between mile markers 120 in Newhalem to 156 near Rainy Pass. The fire began July 29 and continued to grow hours later, according to a report by the Southern Area Gray Incident Management Team.

The fire is approximately 2,933 acres and stretches west along Stetattle Creek, upslope toward Bucket Creek, and across Stetattle Creek; east toward Sourdough Creek and Sourdough Creek drainage; and north toward the top of Sourdough Mountain.

As of the latest update, the fire has not been contained. The North Cascades Environmental Learning Center has been evacuated and there is no access across Diablo Dam.