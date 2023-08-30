The North Cascades Highway, or Highway 20, reopened again for travel Wednesday morning as two fires continue to burn in the region, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The mountain pass has repeatedly closed since a lightning strike in late July started the Sourdough fire. The latest closure occurred on Aug. 24.

According to WSDOT, the road between Newhalem and Silver Star campground is open and travelers should expect a pilot car on the eastside between mileposts 158 and 162.

The Sourdough fire is currently burning at around 6,200 acres and is about 30% contained, according to a Wednesday update from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The nearby Blue Lake fire, which started Aug. 14, has burned over 1,000 acres and is 31% contained.

WSDOT reminded travelers that the highway is open for transportation purposes, not recreation. More closures and delays are possible.