Light-rail service won’t be available between the Capitol Hill and Sodo stations this weekend during the second of three planned closures while crews install new track connections from Seattle to the Eastside.

Downtown stations will close Friday at 9 p.m. and reopen at 5:30 a.m. Monday. Those closures include Westlake, University Street, Pioneer Square, International District/Chinatown and Stadium stations.

Shuttle buses will carry passengers through downtown and make surface stops at each closed station. Fares will not be required for light-rail passengers or those taking the shuttle buses during the closure.

Through the rest of the 10-week project, riders must still exit trains at Pioneer Square Station and walk across a concrete median to continue traveling toward the University of Washington or SeaTac stations.

Construction will move to the other side of the tracks at the International District/Chinatown station for the next five weeks. Sound Transit has installed signage and deployed staff to assist passengers crossing the center platform.

During the first few weeks of construction, some riders complained about delays while others found extra support staff helpful.

Trains will run every 13 to 15 minutes. Sound Transit has advised riders to allow extra time for trips and expect crowding.

Anecdotally, light rail has experienced reduced ridership during the construction-related service reduction, said David Jackson, a spokesperson for Sound Transit. Ridership data for January should be available by March, he said.

The final planned weekend light-rail closure is scheduled to begin March 13.