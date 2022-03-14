Even while a concrete-mixer drivers strike delays repairs at the West Seattle Bridge, the engineer managing the project says buying concrete from nonunion “ghost trucks” would create too much risk for the high-profile job.

Bridge repair contractor Kraemer North America says it won’t take nonunion deliveries, even though some Sound Transit and Washington State Department of Transportation contractors have hired ghost trucks, with concealed company logos, since 330 Teamsters Local 174 drivers went on strike Dec. 3.

The city and Kraemer are likely to miss their June 30 completion goal, which could have restored traffic by mid-July. Three weeks have already lapsed since a Feb. 20 concrete-delivery milestone that Mayor Bruce Harrell said was needed to keep repairs on schedule.

The seven-lane bridge, which served 100,000 vehicles and 20,000 daily transit riders, has been barricaded since March 23, 2020, when the Seattle Department of Transportation noticed diagonal shear cracks were lengthening at an alarming rate.

The 160-foot-high span requires a mere 245 cubic yards of concrete — less than 30 truckloads — to complete the job. Crews must build concrete anchors and frames within the hollow girders. These new structures will hold 91 tons of new steel cable, pulled tight to compress and strengthen the spans.

Kraemer typically hires Teamsters but currently has no delivery contract, according to project manager Adam Dour. The company is a union operation, he said, and “Kraemer is currently not seeking the use of any ‘ghost trucks.'”

Doing so would cause problems for bridge workers when they arrive at the gate, Dour said. “If there’s a large pour going on, the Teamsters will not hesitate to go out and picket that job site,” he said.

Secondly, the bridge requires premium self-consolidating concrete, designed to settle and eliminate air pockets, without the need to insert power vibrators. Tight spaces and formwork inside the bridge prevent crews from reaching the wet slurry with wand-shaped vibrators.

Dour said his usual purchasing contracts make the concrete supplier responsible for quality control, so workers can reject any flawed mud. That relationship would be broken, he said, if ghost truckers are used, exposing Kraemer to extra risk when handling specialty material.

SDOT agrees. Unlike, say, a sidewalk, new bridge anchors must withstand 20 million pounds of force, spokesperson Ethan Bergerson said: “As far as we are aware, none of the other projects which have received concrete from independent deliveries have required the same kind of concrete.”

A new wrinkle emerged late Monday, when the Teamsters offered to work without a new contract for three of the six suppliers while negotiations continue.

Nonunion drivers have delivered concrete to a West Seattle seismic project at the pedestrian overpass over Fauntleroy Way Southwest, and in Montlake at 23rd Avenue East.

Employers say they’ve hired some drivers from other West Coast states, including CalPortland, where executive Pete Stolz said “we have experienced and qualified drivers delivering quality concrete.”

Teamsters have been arguing that ghost trucks lead to defects and spills. And City Councilmember Lisa Herbold of West Seattle, who hears complaints from motorists, said she doesn’t support ghost trucks.

She said she requested the city’s department of Finance and Administrative Services to investigate whether Seattle can blacklist any suppliers for what the Teamsters describe as cartellike behavior.

“We want resolution of this impasse,” Herbold said.