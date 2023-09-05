The ferry sailing between Bainbridge and Seattle will go down to just one boat for a week beginning at 1 a.m. Thursday. During that time, no cars, motorcycles, bicycles or scooters will be allowed to make the crossing until 3 a.m. Sept. 13, limiting the route to just walk-on passengers.

The severe restriction is so crews can make more progress on a new overhead walkway at the Bainbridge terminal. The $33 million project replaces the more than 50-year-old span currently there, which is held up by wood pilings that could be vulnerable in an earthquake. The new walkway will be supported by concrete and steel pilings. Its route from terminal to boat will be shorter as well, making for a more efficient loading path.

Last year, the Bainbridge/Seattle crossing carried 4.4 million riders, making it the busiest in the system.

The closure is likely to have spillover effects on other ferry routes to Bremerton, Southworth and Kingston. To ease the pressure, Washington State Ferries plans three-boat service between Edmonds and Kingston, as crews are available. Drivers may also choose to drive around over the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. For people with bicycles or scooters trying to get to Kitsap County, Kitsap Transit runs fast ferry service between Seattle and Kingston, Bremerton and Southworth with schedules that vary from weekdays to the weekend.

Bikes and scooters will not be allowed in the passenger area of the Bainbridge boat, WSF calling it “not feasible or safe for us to mix pedestrians with bicycles and scooters both inside the ferry and in the terminal waiting areas.”

The work, which has been on the calendar since April, will be so disruptive because crews will take over the entire car loading area. The new walkway will be made up of four separate bridge spans, due to arrive by barge from Tacoma and staged in the load zone. The longest span, made up of two sections, will weigh 90 tons and measure 199 feet.

The concrete and steel pilings already have been poured. Over two to three days, crews will lift the bridge spans on top of the supports, using large cranes.

The new walkway is scheduled to open sometime this fall, followed shortly by the destruction of the old one. The entire project is expected to be completed by early 2024.