Here’s a chance to watch the just-finished demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct, even if you’ve been away from Seattle or couldn’t get down to the waterfront.

A new Washington State Department of Transportation video titled “Out of the Shadows” condensed the work since mid-February into a 6 1/2-minute montage, published Monday.

The final column on the central waterfront, at Marion Street near the ferry terminal, succumbed at 8 p.m. Saturday. Crews on Monday were scooping the material to be recycled, or used as fill next to the old Battery Street Tunnel.

Some viaduct girders and single-decks remain to the far north, to be carefully cut and extracted above BNSF Railway tracks where trains carrying passengers, oil and other cargoes travel. But the structures where pedestrians, cars and bicyclists mix are gone — to be replaced in 2020-23 by a new waterfront boulevard and parks.

Video highlights include a look at Ferma’s punch and crunch method, where holes are poked in weak deck areas followed by girder destruction with hydraulic jaws. A series of before-and-after pictures show buildings newly exposed to sunlight.

Besides the chance to create better views in Seattle’s post-industrial downtown, politicians decided to tear down the 66-year-old viaduct because it was vulnerable to collapse in a severe earthquake, and replace it with a tunnel and interchanges, for $3.3 billion.

