Five King County Metro bus lines will stop directly outside the U District light-rail station starting Saturday.

Routes 20, 44, 49, 70 and 372 will stop on the Northeast 43rd Street side of the light-rail station, allowing riders to get off right at the station instead of a block or two away.

According to King County Metro, the five routes see about 16,000 weekday riders, and the U District station is among the top two stations for ridership.

“We’re hoping many, many riders enjoy this new bus lane connection and it has an outsized benefit,” King County Metro said in a news release.

The new bus connection is paired with the opening of a westbound bus-only lane on Northeast 43rd Street and overhead wires, which will power three zero-emission bus routes starting Monday.

The bus connection was initially set to open with the U District light-rail station in October but was delayed after additional utilities were found under Northeast 32nd Street. At the time, King County Metro said the connection would open in a few weeks.

According to King County Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer, the opening was further delayed by staff illnesses and supply chain delays involving eye bolts, an electrical wire insulation board and the support poles for trolley wires.

A new red bus-only lane nearby also opened on Northeast 45th Street in May, which is used by the five bus routes and additional lines.