Long before the paved streets, railroad tracks, water taxis and glassy skyscrapers, the land where Seattle’s modern waterfront now stands had a name: Dzidzilalich.

Now, a stretch of Alaskan Way and Elliott Way, between South Dearborn and Bell streets, will bear the name on honorary brown street signs, acknowledging the tribal village that once stood here and recognizing that generations of Puget Sound Coast Salish tribes have called this area Dzidzilalich (pronounced DZEE-dzuh-LAH-leech).

On Monday, against the backdrop of Elliott Bay, local officials and tribal leaders unveiled one of the new street signs at the intersection of Elliott Way and Lenora Street. The reveal was part of a celebration for the new, soon-to-be opened Elliott Way Bridge, which will connect Belltown to the waterfront.

Standing on the bridge, three women from the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe performed a blessing song to kick off the celebration, beating hand drums as seagulls cried.

“It’s interesting, when the invite went out for this citywide, it’s referred to as ‘the renaming.’ For us, it’s not a renaming,” said Muckleshoot Tribal Council Vice Chairman Donny Stevenson. “For thousands of years and hundreds of generations, this is the name by which we’ve called this place.”

Meaning “little crossing-over place” in the Salishan language of Lushootseed, Dzidzilalich is likely a reference to a narrow sandspit between the beach and a nearby lagoon, and homes were at either end, Muckleshoot Tribe historian Warren King George told The Seattle Times. There are other accounts of the name’s origins. Today, the tidal flat is near King Street Station.

Advertising

Pre-contact with settlers, Dzidzilalich was a bustling community of foragers, fishermen and hunters along the marshy shore of Elliott Bay, and a center for trade between tribes. In the days before settlers filled the marshes of the Duwamish River with soil, villagers would gather mussels and clams exposed during low tide in the vast coastal wetlands. Fishermen caught Pacific herring, which spawned in beds of eelgrass that no longer exist along Seattle’s modern waterfront.

Eventually, more brown street signs reading “Dzidzilalich” will be posted under each green street sign at intersections along the waterfront. New interpretive signage will also be placed along the waterfront, with information about local tribal history and culture. Alaskan Way and Elliott Way will remain the legal street names, and addresses will not change, city officials said.

“I was told … that the reason why we introduce ourselves in our Lushootseed language, or our traditional languages, is so that our ancestors can hear us,” Suquamish Tribal Council Treasurer Denita Holmes told the crowd. “I feel like that is exactly what we’re doing today, is honoring this place.”

The honorary sign has been talked about since 2021 as part of the ongoing redevelopment and overhaul of Seattle’s downtown waterfront.

The redevelopment began in earnest after the Alaskan Way Viaduct was demolished in 2019. Joy Shigaki, president and CEO of the nonprofit group Friends of the Waterfront Seattle, which helped raise private funds for the development, said the new waterfront will be the “envy of many cities.”

“This new civic space, this new front porch of the city, will be a catalyst for renewal for downtown and our region, and it’ll be the heartbeat of the city, connecting everyone to downtown neighborhoods, to the stadium district, to bring a new and exciting rhythm,” Shigaki said during Monday’s event.

Advertising

Construction teams are about to finish the new Elliott Way Bridge, descending from Belltown past Pike Place Market to the waterfront surface street. The new four-lane road is expected to open to traffic by early May.

It’s been derided as “another viaduct” or a “mini-viaduct” by some critics who seek to reduce or remove car traffic from the waterfront, where governments chose instead to build roadways that vary from four to nine lanes wide. The new bridge includes landscaping and lanes for walking and bicycling.

“Let there be no doubt about it, the transforming of our waterfront is a huge part of our downtown activation plan. This accessible new corridor will strengthen connections to our downtown neighborhoods and, quite candidly, will bring people together across our city,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said during the Monday event.

The complete waterfront overhaul is expected to be completed in 2025, eight years after it started, according to Seattle’s Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects.

The cost of the redevelopment — which will include a new promenade, a new park at Pier 58 and a new Alaskan Way — totals more than $750 million and is funded by the city, the state, private donors and a special tax on downtown property owners through a local improvement district.

Seattle Times staff reporter Mike Lindblom contributed to this report.