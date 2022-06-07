Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Madrona Venture Group and PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

Instead of building a light-rail station under the Seattle Center grounds, Sound Transit should pick a site on Mercer Street that won’t disturb the center’s KEXP radio station or performing arts, city officials say.

That is part of a series of route preferences Mayor Bruce Harrell’s administration unveiled Tuesday to the City Council’s Transportation and Seattle Public Utilities Committee.

Sound Transit would spend about $13 billion connecting Ballard, Seattle Center, downtown and West Seattle by the late 2030s as part of the giant ST3 plan voters passed, along with higher sales, property, and car-tab taxes back in 2016.

Final routes will be chosen next year by 18 members of Sound Transit’s regional governing board, but politically they’ll need to heed the city’s requests, not to mention whatever leverage Seattle might exert through land-use permits. The city waded through more than 8,000 study pages Sound Transit published in January, and issued 1,500 detailed comments.

Seattle Center

Sound Transit preferred a station at Republican Street that includes city-owned Seattle Center land next to Climate Pledge Arena. In March, neighboring KEXP, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Seattle International Film Festival and the all-ages Vera Project music venue warned of “a truly existential crisis” that could doom them via construction noise and vibration.

In a statement, KEXP CEO Tom Mara said he was encouraged by the city’s recommendation to put the station under Mercer Street, a block north.

But a station under Mercer requires $100 million more and would displace 140 households, Sound Transit predicts. Traffic would also be worse while portions of Mercer are blocked.

While generally supportive of the Mercer location, Rick Cooper of the Uptown Alliance neighborhood group said “a lot of additional analysis, brainstorming, assessment lies ahead… Our challenge is how to get to that outcome without wreaking havoc on our community during the lengthy construction process.”

A finished station would have an entrance facing toward Seattle Center, and another facing Queen Anne Hill plus Uptown businesses. Ease of access is crucial because 12 million people per year visit Seattle Center, including surge crowds after events, said Sara Maxana, program director for the Seattle Department of Transportation.

City Councilmember Andrew Lewis, whose district includes Seattle Center, called it a “very big priority” for the city “to make sure that we are doing everything we can to fight for that Mercer alignment in the Uptown neighborhood.”

Another challenge with Mercer is whether the train tunnel can bend south to reach the city’s favored South Lake Union Station site, where Harrison Street meets the Highway 99 tunnel entrance and King County Metro E Line buses.

Joe Reilly, policy and communications director at Seattle Subway, a light-rail advocacy organization, would like to see the line swing farther north and east, then into the busy and dense South Lake Union neighborhood.

“When we’re trying to revive our downtown and get people back into offices a certain number of times a week, the station should really take to you to the front door of your job,” he said.

Delridge

Tuesday’s other highlight was a proposal to move Delridge Station in West Seattle a couple of blocks north, alongside Nucor Steel Mill, which could reduce the height of the concrete columns that climb toward Alaska Junction and reduce housing demolition in the nearby Youngstown neighborhood.

Columns would proceed over Southwest Andover Street, then run alongside the four-lane Fauntleroy Way hillside road, setting up the trackway for a short “medium tunnel” from Avalon Way Southwest into the Junction, ending on 41st Avenue Southwest.

But the new Delridge Station location makes access harder for people from Delridge Way Southwest and White Center, who’ll need to sit on northbound buses longer before they can transfer to the trains.

City Councilmember Lisa Herbold of West Seattle added that the northern site, currently home to a secluded group of offices and small businesses, would displace day cares serving 300 children, affecting families across West Seattle, and a mental health service center.

Herbold suggested more study and discussion before endorsing a Delridge Station site.

Harrell and SDOT called for “a focused six-to-nine-month planning process” to decide where to place the second International District/Chinatown Station — either below Fifth Avenue South at Chinatown Gate, or farther west at Fourth Avenue South, which worsens traffic during construction but protects neighborhood shops and apartments.

The City Council is scheduled to pass a resolution about its ST3 station picks June 28, followed by Sound Transit board action July 28. Both groups are bound to leave some crucial questions unanswered.

Seattle Times staff reporter David Kroman contributed to this report.