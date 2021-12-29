Hard to believe it’s already been eight years since Bertha, the world’s largest tunnel-boring machine, stalled below the Seattle waterfront, throwing the entire city into suspense about whether contractors would ever break into daylight.

The Highway 99 tunnel did open in early 2019, and has now generated another milestone: a photo retrospective that’s a hefty three pounds and 190 pages.

Supertunnel: From Light to Light is a self-published collection by Catherine Bassetti, the project’s official photographer, that celebrates the epic feat of building the 53 1/3-foot-diameter tube, two miles from Sodo to South Lake Union.

“My hope is that readers can sense the magnitude of dedicated labor and engineering that built Seattle’s new tunnel,” she writes. The pictures will bring back memories for tunneling fans, or anyone explaining the giant tube to visitors.

Bassetti underwent safety trainings and became friends with tunnel forepersons and laborers, gaining access deep inside. Many of them wrote short reflections for pages between the photos. The book provides some fresh images, such as close-ups of workers assembling the concrete rings, beyond areas available to local news media.

In a stunning image, Bassetti leaned off a catwalk over a 120-foot-deep vault, where Bertha’s damaged front end was being repaired and strengthened, to shoot straight down at the cutting disc and new steel teeth, tinged gold by some rare winter sunshine.

“That was fabulous. I can’t believe I didn’t die, I didn’t even get dizzy or anything” she recalls. “My problem was trying to make sure my hardhat didn’t fall off and hurt anybody.”

Another memorable chapter features construction divers, working in four times atmospheric pressure. They replaced the 75-pound steel teeth, then rested for hours in the decompression chamber. “Even though you couldn’t see too far below, you knew it was 60 feet down. When something like a piece of rock fell, you could definitely hear it hit the water way down there. It didn’t feel so high because it was so dark in there,” writes worker Cody Heck.

Control-room operators are pictured, taking pride in their post-repair success. Soil settlement was nearly too minute to measure beneath downtown buildings, the result of accurate steering and soil measurement.

By now, the $3.3 billion, four-lane tunnel has become largely an afterthought during the COVID-19 pandemic, when telework halved the normal 75,000 daily vehicle trips, and volumes remain low.

The tunnel is fulfilling its mission to reliably carry cars past downtown, replacing noise and shadows from the old Alaskan Way Viaduct. Only a few minor leaks and pavement gouges appeared and were fixed under warranty. The main flaw is rampant speeding that killed a driver at the north portal, as drivers routinely exceed 70 mph in the signed 45 mph tunnel.

Follow-up construction continues on the Seattle waterfront, where bridges and promenades will cross a new Alaskan Way boulevard. The roadbed is as wide as nine lanes near the ferry terminal, detracting from city promises to “open up the waterfront” for pedestrians.

In the legal realm, the Washington State Department of Transportation won a crucial first-round verdict in December 2019, when a jury in Thurston County Superior Court awarded $57 million to WSDOT, while denying more than $300 million in contractor claims. The sides argued over whether a leftover steel pipe triggered the two-year breakdown, and who was to blame.

But this book, focused on the dig, isn’t a place to learn about the litigation, nor Seattle’s political arguments about whether to build highway infrastructure during climate change, or the eight years of debate and advisory votes pitting a new viaduct vs. a tunnel vs. a surface road.

Supertunnel skips some unflattering episodes, such as a soil spill from a barge in Elliott Bay; groundwater-pumping that temporarily sank Pioneer Square streets; and a sinkhole scare, minor in retrospect, which prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to suggest beating companies “like a cheap mule” to hold them to their commitments. Bassetti was under contract to tunnel companies during the dig, and says certain text passages of the book were reviewed by WSDOT.

Cover images celebrate the tunnel’s arrival into daylight near Seattle Center in April 2017, while inside pages chronicle the last dusty turns of the cutter.

“As the machine came to a halt, the elated shouts and whistles of the crew from within the machine marked the end of Bertha’s arduous and triumphant journey,” she writes.

Hardcover copies of the book currently sell for $55, and calendars for $12, at www.thesupertunnel.com.