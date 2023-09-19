A quarter of Seattle’s streets don’t have sidewalks and nearly half of those that do are in fair to very bad shape. The process to make the city more passable for walkers, strollers and wheelchair users is on pace to take centuries.

A new bill from City Councilmember Tammy Morales would try to speed up that impossible timeline by integrating sidewalk construction and repair into the city’s regular roadwork. If passed, it would require city crews to take stock of sidewalk conditions during most road paving projects and, in many cases, act where one is either missing or not up to the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Seattle Department of Transportation already incorporates sidewalk repair into many of its projects, said spokesperson Mariam Ali. Still, the measure would add cost and time to road projects, at a time when maintenance needs are enormous, and the bill does not include any funding source. But proponents say the city has not taken seriously enough the plight of the uprooted or crumbling sidewalk and that layering on requirements for their improvement is a necessary step.

“This is public infrastructure, intended to serve a public good and right now the only way we build sidewalks is through private development,” said Morales. “I believe that we have an obligation to invest in infrastructure to help people get around safely.”

Morales’ bill, introduced last week, is just four pages long. It states that for any major paving project of more than $1 million — generally on the city’s arterials — the city must also add a sidewalk on at least one side of the road if there is none. If a sidewalk does exist and it’s found to have deficiencies, crews must correct them. The city performs just over 17 miles of major maintenance paving each year, said SDOT’s Ali.

On smaller paving projects, usually in residential areas, the bill calls on the department to “prioritize” repair and installation when a missing or broken sidewalk “substantially” impedes passage, is on a route to schools, parks or transit stops or is in a high-density area.

The requirements are not ironclad. The director of the Department of Transportation would be able to determine that certain physical aspects of a road or financial constraints prevent crews from installing or repairing a sidewalk. In those cases, the director would submit a report to the City Council explaining why a sidewalk wasn’t possible and offer alternative safety measures.

Seattle’s sidewalk problems are twofold. On the one hand, large swaths of the city have none at all. This is particularly true in parts of North and South Seattle that were annexed. The result is entire neighborhoods with, at most, gravel walkways running parallel to the roadway.

Under the nine-year Move Seattle property tax measure, passed in 2015, the city is on pace to build around 27 blocks of sidewalks per year. At that clip, it would take more than 400 years to add sidewalks everywhere there are currently none.

Of the 2,300 miles of sidewalks that do exist, 46% were found to be in fair, poor or very poor condition in 2021. In 2019, the city received nearly 3,000 complaints about the sidewalks and paid out $1.4 million in settlements due to trips and falls, according to a 2021 audit.

Many of the city’s sidewalks were built decades or even a century ago, long before the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed. The result is sidewalks with narrow passage, many being slowly upended by the roots of aging trees.

“I was shocked when I came to Seattle from New York, how bad the sidewalks are here,” said Anna Zivarts, director of Disability Rights Washington’s Disability Mobility Initiative Program.

Care for those sidewalks falls, in theory, to property owners, a tension that rears its head every time it snows and only some residents shovel in front of their homes. Under state law, the city can force property owners to repair their sidewalks, but follow-up is cumbersome. As a result, the city has never enforced the law, according to the 2021 audit.

For wheelchair user Cecelia Black, the state of the sidewalks means she often uses a bike lane on her way to the Roosevelt light-rail stop near her home. She acknowledges it’s not ideal for her nor the bicyclists who sometimes must enter the road to avoid her, but she doesn’t see another option for getting where she needs to go.

“It’s really frustrating that we invest in maintaining our road, but we don’t do the same for the transit network for pedestrians,” she said.

Often, the city’s answer is a temporary bevel and shim fix — either grinding down edges on cracked sidewalks or adding a small amount of asphalt to bridge the gaps. The city completes between 10,000 and 20,000 such fixes a year, said Ali. Those answers tend to last only 10 years, versus up to 100 for a new sidewalk.

Full replacement is expensive — as much as $85 a square foot, compared with under $50 for asphalt repairs. Fixing all of the city’s sidewalks could cost between $500 million and $1.3 billion, or more than the whole 2015 transportation measure.

Some cities have begun undertaking the herculean task: Denver recently voted to transfer responsibility of the sidewalks from property owners to the city, along with $40 million a year in new property taxes to fix them up.

Zivarts, who helped craft the legislation, said not including a funding source was an intentional choice. Conversations about a new transportation levy are continuing and this law would steer those discussions, she said.

Morales acknowledged the bill, if passed, was not likely to transform sidewalks overnight. But it would force the issue.

“We need upgrades, we need projects that maybe aren’t at the top of the list right now but we need to put them there,” she said.