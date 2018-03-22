The budget bill in Congress keeps funding available for huge transit projects, such as a $1.2 billion contribution for Sound Transit's Northgate-to-Lynwood line to serve 68,500 riders.

A light-rail corridor to Lynnwood gained momentum Wednesday night when Congress released a budget that maintains federal transit grants, after President Donald Trump proposed slashing the program.

This likely means Sound Transit’s proposed 8.5-mile, Northgate-Lynnwood line can qualify for a $1.2 billion Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grant, to finish construction by mid-2024.

An estimated 68,500 daily riders are expected to ride the route, which provides an option to escape some of the nation’s worst highway delays. Trains from Lynnwood would reach the University of Washington in 20 minutes, or downtown Seattle in 28 minutes.

Meanwhile, the former $2.4 billion Lynnwood project estimate has risen to $3.1 billion, reflecting increased financial risk and strains.

Lynnwood isn’t specifically named in the “omnibus” House-Senate compromise budget issued Wednesday night. But it was a leading contender and approved by the FTA for final engineering. The bill contains $2.64 billion for major grants nationally, an increase from last year, and is to be spent mostly within two years. It requires that grants be distributed in the usual way, which has delivered more than $1.3 billion to Sound Transit’s existing network from Husky Stadium to Angle Lake Station in SeaTac.

Transit is a blip on the $1.3 trillion national budget amendment. The House narrowly voted to begin debate, with plans to vote and forward the bill to the Senate, The Associated Press reported. Trump sounded less than enthused, tweeting late Wednesday: “Had to waste money on Dem giveaways in order to take care of military pay increase and new equipment.”

The office of Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., called the transit language great news. “There aren’t earmarks anymore, so that money can’t be written in directly for Lynnwood Link, but this is very positive news in the sense that a rising tide lifts all boats,” according to news secretary Kerry Arndt.

The congressional bill also raises the odds that Seattle will secure another $25 million for its First Avenue streetcar link, and $61 million for Madison Street bus-rapid transit. Federal Way light rail is also in line for a possible $499 million.

Sound Transit sent a grant application recently for $1.2 billion from the FTA. Sound Transit spokesman Geoff Patrick said the budget bill bodes well, “but we can’t declare victory” at this point.

Yonah Freemark, author of The Transport Politic blog, tweeted Wednesday the bill “probably” means Lynnwood and a Minneapolis project will make the cut.

Trump’s budget summaries in 2017 and 2018 called for canceling new grants, on grounds that transit is a local issue and should be paid by local taxpayers. In a related dispute, the administration refused to contribute to replace the Hudson River tunnel between New Jersey and New York.

Meanwhile, the official budget for Lynnwood Link swelled this month to $3.1 billion — compared to $2.4 billion in 2016 as the project started final design. In another change, the project also assumes $658 million in low interest federal loans.

Seattle’s land and construction inflation drove costs up, but Sound Transit and the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood also caused “scope creep” by requesting more station land for bus and car access, and amenities such as festival plazas. The agency acknowledged a $517 million cost increase last year.

The FTA requested another $150 million contingency funds be added as a cushion against overruns, Patrick said. (Lynnwood Link manager Rod Kempkes reported finding $190 million in possible trims this winter but those haven’t been included into the latest $3.1 billion number.)

Even now, the FTA warns that Sound Transit’s “capital cost estimate is optimistic” and gives Lynnwood a medium-low rating in that category. Sound Transit has the nation’s top credit rating and massive cash flow, while scoring high for local plans to increase housing density around stations.

Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff dropped hints of a rising budget on the Seattle Channel and in an American Public Transportation Association news conference this week, saying the feds would need to cover only “38 percent” of Lynnwood costs. Formerly the ratio was 50 percent, but the FTA dollars remain the same.

Voters approved the Lynnwood corridor in 2008, but planning has dragged for years. Politicians claim they want to speed up future Sound Transit 3 lines, but there’s little sign of a faster process yet.