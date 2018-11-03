The app-based ride service Lyft will offer discounted fares to voters returning their ballots on Tuesday, Election Day.

Voters can enter the promotional code VOTEWA in their Lyft app to receive half-off the price of a ride to one of King County’s 66 drop-box locations.

Rides will also be provided to King County’s Accessible Voting Centers for people who require additional assistance, need a replacement ballot, or prefer to cast a ballot in person.

Rides starting from ballot drop box locations are not discounted.

Transportation is often cited as one of the barriers preventing people from voting.

In a study from Tufts University, 29 percent of all young people surveyed said transportation was the reason they did not vote in the 2016 election. For young people of color, that figure rose to 38 percent.

Some cities, such as Dallas, Houston, Tampa and Minneapolis-Saint Paul offer free public transportation on Election Day. However, data show free transit services “appear to have a negligible influence on the number of voters that turn out to the polls,” according to CityLab.

In some states, where photo identification is required to vote, nonprofits like VoteRiders arrange transportation to local DMV offices so people can obtain an ID.

Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls in other cities on Election Day. That deal applies to the cheapest ride option Uber offers. Riders can use the code VOTE2018.

In Washington, voters by now should have received their ballot in the mail. For King County voters to get a replacement, go online to kingcounty.gov/elections or 206-296-8683.

Ballots should be postmarked or placed in a drop box by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.