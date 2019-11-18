If your morning plans include driving north on Interstate 5 through Lakewood, delay your travels, said the Washington State Department of Transportation after a major traffic incident closed all northbound lanes during Monday’s early commute.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a semi truck from Cheesecake Factory that was full of shrimp and cheesecake caught fire near the main gate of Joint Base Lewis McChord and Berkeley Street at around 1 a.m.

While emergency response crews were at the scene of the fire, shortly before 4 a.m., a sport-utility vehicle crashed into two fire trucks, a patrol car, a WSDOT vehicle and a civilian vehicle, Trooper Johnna Batiste said on Twitter.

The driver of the SUV had been fleeing Thurston County sheriff’s deputies, Batiste said.

What we know so far…

A semi fire at ~1am North 5 in the area of Berkeley had multiple fire crews, @wsdot_tacoma and troopers partially blocking the freeway 1/3 pic.twitter.com/MfKG06sJBM — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) November 18, 2019

Police did not immediately say what caused the semi to catch fire or why the driver of the SUV was fleeing law enforcement, but said a State Police spokesperson would answer questions later this morning.

Deputies had ended the chase, but the vehicle continued north on I-5 to Lakewood, where the driver crashed, Batiste said.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to Batiste, but no other injuries were reported.

The roadway’s left shoulder was opened for a short period of time around 6 a.m. Monday, but that was only to release some backed-up traffic, according to WSDOT.

State troopers and WSDOT said the shoulder will likely be closed again and drivers should continue to avoid the area.