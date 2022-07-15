All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are blocked at Highway 520 after a cement truck rolled over Friday morning and dumped a portion of its load, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Chris Klukas — who is tweeting from spokesperson Trooper Rick Johnson’s account — said there were no injuries and no other vehicles involved. The cement truck, currently on its side, spilled only two to three yards of its load, he said, but the cleanup is expected to be lengthy.

Trooper Ostrovsky was able to provide a picture from the scene. CK pic.twitter.com/9KQPiACsX7 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 15, 2022

Klukas said cars were trickling through on the freeway’s left shoulder but that all other lanes were closed.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.